Ludhiana: Class 12 student, father held for stealing jewellery

An 18-year-old boy, along with his father, has been arrested for stealing jewellery from stores in the city. The boy used to visit jewellery stores posing as customer and steal the gold items by distracting salespersons. Later, he used to handover the stolen items to his father. The theft accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT photo)

According to the police, the accused executed at least six such crimes in the past one month. Four gold rings and a platinum chain, besides a scooter used in the crime, have been seized.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Jain, 52, of New Sant Vihar and his son Nipun Jain. He is a student of class 12 while his father works for a private firm.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at the Division number 8 police, stated that the accused stole a platinum chain from a showroom on December 21. Jai Prakash Haroria, store manager, informed the police that the man pretended to be a customer and enquired about platinum neck chains. Pushpinder, a salesman at the store, began showing him several designs. After a few minutes, the man left without purchasing anything.

It was only after his departure Pushpinder noticed that one of the chains was missing. Upon reviewing the store’s CCTV footage, the staff discovered that the man had discreetly hidden a gold-platinum chain in his clothes before leaving.

The inspector added that the accused was captured in the CCTVs installed in the showroom. The police identified the accused and traced him. During investigation, the police found that the boy used to steal jewellery items and gave the same to his father.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing a gold chain from another jewelry store on December 14,” said the inspector.

“Kin of the accused claimed that Nipun told them that he found a part time job and bought the jewellery from his earnings, but the police are not accepting their version,” she added.

Further the inspector added that more recoveries have been expected from the accused.