Ludhiana: CMC doctors take NMC training course

National Medical Commission’s (NMC) three-day basic course in medical education (BCME) started at the Christian Medical College (CMC) here on Monday. NMC training course is being targeted at medical education units and curriculum committees of these medical colleges. (HT File)

This course, which will end on November 13, is part of the mandatory qualification for the doctors working in medical colleges.

CMC director Dr William Bhatti, inaugurated the programme highlighting the training of faculty in impacting teaching in new competency based MBBS and postgraduate courses.

As many as 30 doctors and principals of two colleges from Punjab, Himachal, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir are being trained in this course.

Dr Anjali Jain, professor of Anatomy, co-convener and in charge BCME added that this onsite course includes sessions on competency based medical education, domains of learning, assessment methods, internal assessment, interactive teaching methods, small group teaching, designing MCQs, teaching AETCOM (attitudes, ethics and communication), clinical skill teaching in skill labs and self-directed learning.