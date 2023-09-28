Ludhiana: CMC to represent north region in strengthening emergency care in India

Christian Medical College (CMC) in Ludhiana has been selected to play a role in a national-level research programme called “Strengthening Emergency Care in India.” With funding from NITI Ayog and the Indian council of medical research (ICMR), ministry of health and family welfare, this three-year initiative aims to revolutionise emergency medical services across the country. The participating hospitals will conduct extensive research involving a sample size of 50,000 individuals from both rural and urban populations. (HT PHOTO)

Selected from 32 health institutions pan India who applied for Strengthening Emergency Care in India programme, CMC stands as the sole healthcare institution in North India chosen to participate, joining hands with five other tertiary care hospitals from Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

This mega-project, with a budget of 25 crore rupees, spans six different states, each working in their respective regions to provide improved emergency care. The participating hospitals will conduct extensive research involving a sample size of 50,000 individuals from both rural and urban populations, analysing the availability of emergency care and identifying ways to bolster these services in their regions.

Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, leading the initiative, stated, “From evaluation to diagnosis and treatment, the programme will encompass every aspect to elevate emergency care in Punjab and India as a whole. Funding will commence in the coming week, beginning with sampling approximately 50,000 Ludhiana residents from both rural and urban areas. Subsequently, we will assess every medical facility offering emergency care, evaluating their resources and facilities to identify areas for improvement.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON