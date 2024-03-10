Ludhiana: College student held for reckless driving

The Model Town police arrested a college student for rash driving and endangering the lives of others on Saturday. ASI Balwinder Singh from Model Town police station said that a police team had installed a checkpoint near Krishna Mandir in Model Town. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that Parmwansh Singh Grewal, 21, of New Lajpat Nagar fled after breaking the checkpoint, but was later arrested by PCR motorcycle squad.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ASI Balwinder Singh from Model Town police station said that a police team had installed a checkpoint near Krishna Mandir in Model Town. They noticed a Mahindra Scorpio SUV sans a high security number plate and tinted glasses was crossing from the area. They signalled the driver to stop, but instead of stopping there, the driver sped the vehicle and escaped. In the escape bid, he had hit a few vehicles.

The ASI added that after he alerted the patrolling teams, the PCR team nabbed the accused from Dugri. A case under sections 279 (reckless driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been registered against him.