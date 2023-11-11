close_game
Ludhiana: Contractor rapes 16-year-old, held

Ludhiana: Contractor rapes 16-year-old, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 11, 2023 06:20 AM IST

The matter came to fore after her parents took her to hospital for treatment when she complained of stomach ache

The Division number 7 police arrested a contractor for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl multiple times in the last six months.

The matter came to fore after her parents took her to hospital for treatment when she complained of stomach ache.

The accused has been identified as Santosh, 30, of Noorwala Road. He came in contact with the victim when the Class 8 girl joined a hosiery factory, where the accused is a contractor, to work during summer vacations in June.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of the victim. The girl said that during summer vacations in June, she had joined the hosiery factory. The accused befriended her and later developed physical relations with her multiple times.

The victim added that on November 8, the accused picked her up from school and took her to a room at Tajpur Road, where the accused raped her again. The accused dropped her near her house and fled. She said that she developed stomach ache and her parents took her to civil hospital for medical examination, where the doctors told her parents that she was raped.

On being asked, she narrated the whole incident to her parents, who took her to the police to lodge an FIR.

ASI Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have arrested the accused.

The ASI added that the accused is married, but the couple is living separately due to a dispute.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
