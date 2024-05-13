 Ludhiana cops seize 550kg poppy husk from truck, cleaner arrested - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana cops seize 550kg poppy husk from truck, cleaner arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 13, 2024 10:53 PM IST

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the police received a tip-off that a truck, which is parked near Malipur crossing on the national highway, was loaded with poppy husk

The Doraha police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 550 kg poppy husk from his possession.

The driver of the truck is on the run. (HT Photo)
The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh of Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He works as a cleaner in a truck.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the police received a tip-off that a truck, which is parked near Malipur crossing on the national highway, was loaded with poppy husk. A team conducted a raid and recovered 5.5 quintals poppy husk from the truck and arrested the accused. The police also seized the truck.

The SSP added that the police are trying to trace the truck driver and as of now, it has been learnt that the accused brought the contraband from West Bengal.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at the Doraha police station. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning, officials said.

