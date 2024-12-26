Ludhiana: Councillor’s flip-flop keeps Congress, AAP on toes

In a dramatic political flip-flop, Congress councillor from Ward 6, Jagdish Lal, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday but returned to the Congress later in the day but, by evening, AAP minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and others against made him join the AAP. Later, Lal reportedly said in a video message he would remain with AAP as he hoped the party would work for the area’s development. Congress councilor from ward number 6 Jagdish Lal with AAP leaders in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

Earlier in the day, AAP issued a press release announcing that cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had formally inducted Jagdish Lal into the party. The event was attended by MLAs Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga, along with Markfed chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi and other party leaders.

By evening, district Congress president Sanjay Talwar visited Jagdish Lal’s residence and convinced him to remain with the Congress. Talwar said, “Jagdish Lal is a part of the Congress family and will continue to be a member of our party.”

Talwar revealed that Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also spoke to Jagdish Lal over the phone. Warring reportedly assured Lal that every Congress member is valued as part of the family.

Talwar accused AAP leaders of horse-trading to sway victorious candidates from other parties, aiming to strengthen their position for mayoral elections.

At around 8 pm, AAP minister Laljit Singh Bhullar along with MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi went to the house of the councillor and made him re-join the party. AAP had 41 councillor, later an independent and a SAD councillor joined it. The number has reached 43. AAP still needs five more councilors to install its mayor.

This development comes amid allegations of AAP engaging in coercive measures to poach elected representatives from rival parties.

Recently, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Chatarveer Singh, alias Kamal Arora, from Ward 20 joined AAP under controversial circumstances. Just a day before his induction, an FIR for kidnapping and assault was registered against him at the Division number 7 police station following the complaint of an AAP worker.

SAD leaders have criticised AAP, accusing it of taking up unethical practices to secure a majority in the municipal corporation. “These tactics reveal AAP’s desperation to consolidate power,” they alleged.