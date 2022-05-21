Ludhiana court blast: IED supplier among four arrested for cross-border smuggling

The supplier of the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the Ludhiana court blast was among four persons arrested for their alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling of drugs, explosives arms and ammunition through drones, police said on Friday.

The arrested accused are Sawinder Singh, Harpreet Singh and a minor of Dhanoia Khurd village, and Dilbagh Singh of Chak Allah Bakash village in Amritsar.

Dilbagh admitted to receiving the IED used in the December 23, 2021 Ludhiana court blast from a drone sent from Pakistan and supplying it to the perpetrators of the blast.

“Dilbagh received the drone carrying the IED in Balharwal village in Amritsar, and gave it to one Surmukh Singh of Panjukalal village, Amritsar. The next day, Surmukh returned the IED to him at Chogawan village, and Dilbagh handed it over to dismissed constable Gagandeep Singh, who died while planting the explosive, at the Ludhiana Bypass,” STF inspector general of police Mohnish Chawla (border zone) said, adding that the revelations had been shared with the National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the Ludhiana bomb blast case. Surmukh is also in police custody.

Assistant inspector general Rachhpal Singh (border range) said, “The accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were sending drugs, arms and explosives across the border with the help of drones, to support subversive activities.”

Chawla said, “Sawinder and Dilbagh received 1kg heroin from one Haji Akram of Lahore, on the night of May 12. The consignment was divided into packets of 500g each.We have recovered the packets, along with Dilbagh’s phone, which contained two Pakistani SIM cards.”

The minor, who was involved in providing technical assistances such as activation of internet services on mobile phones, was produced before a court and sent to an observation home in Ludhiana. The IGP said clarified that the minor did not play an active role in smuggling. “The STF will request the court to discharge the accused, keeping in view his juvenile status,” the IGP said.

The accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and Explosive Substances Act. One Lakhbir Singh of Chak Misri Khan village, an accused in the case, is on the run.