Ludhiana court blast: IED supplier among four arrested for cross-border smuggling
The supplier of the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the Ludhiana court blast was among four persons arrested for their alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling of drugs, explosives arms and ammunition through drones, police said on Friday.
The arrested accused are Sawinder Singh, Harpreet Singh and a minor of Dhanoia Khurd village, and Dilbagh Singh of Chak Allah Bakash village in Amritsar.
Dilbagh admitted to receiving the IED used in the December 23, 2021 Ludhiana court blast from a drone sent from Pakistan and supplying it to the perpetrators of the blast.
“Dilbagh received the drone carrying the IED in Balharwal village in Amritsar, and gave it to one Surmukh Singh of Panjukalal village, Amritsar. The next day, Surmukh returned the IED to him at Chogawan village, and Dilbagh handed it over to dismissed constable Gagandeep Singh, who died while planting the explosive, at the Ludhiana Bypass,” STF inspector general of police Mohnish Chawla (border zone) said, adding that the revelations had been shared with the National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the Ludhiana bomb blast case. Surmukh is also in police custody.
Assistant inspector general Rachhpal Singh (border range) said, “The accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were sending drugs, arms and explosives across the border with the help of drones, to support subversive activities.”
Chawla said, “Sawinder and Dilbagh received 1kg heroin from one Haji Akram of Lahore, on the night of May 12. The consignment was divided into packets of 500g each.We have recovered the packets, along with Dilbagh’s phone, which contained two Pakistani SIM cards.”
The minor, who was involved in providing technical assistances such as activation of internet services on mobile phones, was produced before a court and sent to an observation home in Ludhiana. The IGP said clarified that the minor did not play an active role in smuggling. “The STF will request the court to discharge the accused, keeping in view his juvenile status,” the IGP said.
The accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and Explosive Substances Act. One Lakhbir Singh of Chak Misri Khan village, an accused in the case, is on the run.
Punjabi actor, constable turn witnesses; record statements in Sangrur bribery case
Punjabi film actor Hobby Dhaliwal and a senior police constable have turned witnesses in a bribery case against Sangrur superintendent of police Karanveer Singh and recorded their statements in the case in the district session court here, a senior police official said on Friday. The duo stated in their statement that they had accompanied Hasandeep Singh and Kirpal to SP (D) Palwinder Singh Cheema's office to record their statement before the SIT.
Test soil before opting for direct seeding of rice: Agri experts
Moga plant protection officer Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar said, “Rice seeds should never be cultivated in light-textured soil as it is deficient in iron. Soil should be of the right texture to improve irrigation, water management and to ensure germination of rice seeds,” he said. The agriculture department has set a target of bringing 1,202 hectares of land under DSR in Punjab. Agricultural experts say the seeds should be planted before the onset of monsoon.
Car robbed in Khanna by men posing as police officers
At least 10 miscreants, posing as police officers, robbed a car from two men which belonged to their employer on the National Highway near Khanna's Libra village late on Thursday night. In Ravi's complaint, Jagraon-based trader Vijay Kumar stated that his employees, Ravi and Ajay Kumar, were returning from Delhi in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car when some people who introduced themselves as cops signalled them to stop.
Adopt zero tolerance towards polluters of rivers : Sukhbir Badal to AAP government
Expressing shock at the contamination of river waters in Punjab due to unchecked flow of industrial waste into them, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to come out with a policy to clean the state's water bodies and adopt zero tolerance towards polluters.
Thieves bring down two transmission towers in Bathinda
Around 20 villages were plunged into darkness after two 66 kilovolt transmission towers collapsed near Rampura town on Thursday evening. It is suspected that unidentified persons had been stealing metal parts from the structures, which caused the collapse. Punjab State Power Corporation limited (PSPCL) officials said it was unusual for thieves to target high-power transmission line towers.
