 Ludhiana: Damaged link road poses safety risk for commuters
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Ludhiana: Damaged link road poses safety risk for commuters

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
May 16, 2024 05:00 AM IST

According to officials, a proposal for road repair has been forwarded to the state government but the lack of funds from the Centre has hampered the progress

The road connecting South City to nearby villages, leading towards Sidhwan Bet village, is in a poor state, causing inconvenience and posing safety risks to commuters. Officials said that these roads have not been repaired for nearly seven years. The safety risks on the pothole-riddled road are further aggravated at the times of reduced visibility, such as late evening.

Residents and commuters, who often rely on these road links for everyday travel. However, they allege that the deteriorating condition of the roads has made navigation difficult, increasing the likelihood of accidents and vehicle damage.

According to officials, a proposal for road repair has been forwarded to the state government but the lack of funds from the Centre has hampered the progress.

Gurtej Singh, a commuter, voiced his frustration and stressed the urgent need for authorities to address the issue promptly and allocate resources for repairs. “Neglecting maintenance affects commuters and stunts the overall development and connectivity of the region,” he said.

Public works department (PWD) executive engineer Pardeep said that the road falls under the rural development fund and yet, no funds have been allocated by the government. He confirmed that a proposal for road renovation had been submitted to the state government.

Local pushed for swift action to assess the extent of damage and implement effective solutions.

