Ludhiana | Daughter’s ‘lover’ arrested for daily wager’s murder, had eyes on property

A 38-year-old man was arrested for the murder of a 65-year-old daily wager working with the forest department in Ludhiana.

Police said the accused, Ashraf Ali of Malerkotla who runs a photo studio, is the lover of the victim’s daughter and had eyes on the family’s property.

Shinder Singh, 65, of Dehlon village, had been found murdered near Butahari Canal bridge of Dehlon on December 23, 2021. He had been hacked to death with his own axe.

A murder case was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s daughter, Bakhshish Kaur.

Dehlon station house officer inspector Sukhjit Singh said the accused was a family friend of Shinder Singh and got into a relationship with his daughter, who had separated from her husband. Shinder was aware of the relationship and never objected to it.

The SHO added that the daughter wanted to marry Ashraf and live in a separate accommodation but the latter wanted to grab Shinder’s house. “Since Shinder was the lone male member in the family of four, the accused thought that it would be easy to take over the property once he got him out of the way,” said the SHO.

“On December 23, Shinder had left the house to paint eucalyptus trees along with the canal, to save it from termites. Ashraf turned up at the spot and two consumed liquor. The accused then hacked the victim to death with his axe and fled.”

The body had been discovered near the canal bridge the next day.

To avoid suspicion, the accused remained with the family and also helped his daughters perform the last rites. Later, he panicked and fled, which turned the needle of suspicion on him, said the SHO.