Ludhiana DC initiates inquiry into allegations of mismanagement at New High School

The deputy commissioner (DC) office, Ludhiana, has initiated an inquiry against the local New High School's management committee for alleged misappropriation of funds and mismanagement.

The deputy commissioner’s office has constituted a three-member inquiry committee comprising of sub divisional magistrate, Ludhiana (east) as chairperson and district education officer (primary), Ludhiana and district industries centre general manager Ludhiana as members. The inquiry committee has been asked to submit the complete conclusive report to the DC office within 10 days.

MP (Rajya Sabha) from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, on August 1, 2024, had written to deputy commissioner, Ludhiana stating that it has been brought to his attention by the New High School Alumni Association, supported by members such as Rakesh Bharti Mittal (Airtel Group) and Onkar Singh Pahwa (Avon Cycles Group), that the New High School’s (Civil Lines and Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana) once a prime institution of Punjab, reputation and operational integrity have significantly declined under the current management committee. There are serious allegations that the committee is misusing school properties for personal commercial gain, which is detrimentally affecting the school’s primary objective of providing quality education.

In his communication to the DC, Arora further mentioned that considering concerns expressed by the New High School Alumni Association, he would urge the DC to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into the affairs of the school society. The SIT should be tasked with investigating the management committee’s actions since 1997-98 and determining whether there has been any misconduct or misappropriation of the school’s assets. The findings of this investigation will be crucial in ensuring that the school can continue to serve its educational purpose and uphold its esteemed legacy.

Arora along with his communication also sent a written representation of the New High School Alumni Association to DC.

The New High School Alumni Association in its representation to MP Arora mentioned that the two schools, one each at Civil Lines and Sarabha Nagar Ludhiana, were the most sought-after schools in Ludhiana from 1938 to early 90s. These schools were being run under a very able management committee. Top businessmen, officers and educationists of Ludhiana and outside Ludhiana are products of the schools.