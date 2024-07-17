 Ludhiana: DC reviews Buddha Nullah cleaning projects - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: DC reviews Buddha Nullah cleaning projects

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 17, 2024 10:52 PM IST

During the meeting, DC Sawhney directed the officials of drainage department to remove illegal encroachments after completing demarcation of the dariya

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday reviewed ongoing projects to clean Buddha Nullah.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney (HT Photo)
Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney (HT Photo)

During the meeting, DC Sawhney directed the officials of drainage department to remove illegal encroachments after completing demarcation of the Nullah.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, DRO Gurjinder Singh, officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), drainage department among others were present in the meeting.

DC Sawhney directed the authorities to expedite the cleaning projects and mentioned that the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government is committed to clean Budha Nullah and no stone should be left unturned. She also directed that no new dairy should be allowed to operate alongside the dariya without first getting the NOC (No Objection Certificate) from PPCB and XEN drainage.

Ludhiana: DC reviews Buddha Nullah cleaning projects
