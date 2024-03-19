 Ludhiana: Delhi-based weapon supply cartel busted with kingpin arrest - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Delhi-based weapon supply cartel busted with kingpin arrest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 19, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said police had arrested Shivam near Kaddon Chowk following a tip-off; two illegal weapons were recovered from his possession

Police busted a weapon supply racket being operated from New Delhi, arresting five members including the kingpin of the gang. The teams also recovered five pistols and seven bullets from their possession.

The accused used to procure weapons from Uttar Pradesh and supply them to various parts of Punjab. (HT File Photo)
The accused used to procure weapons from Uttar Pradesh and supply them to various parts of Punjab.

The accused used to procure weapons from Uttar Pradesh and supply them to various parts of Punjab.

The accused have been identified as Shivam, 35, of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karanbir Singh, 25, of Meeran Kot, Amritsar, Mohan Dev, 20, of New Delhi, Baljeet Singh Jeeta, 30, and Akashdeep Singh, 19, of Tarn Taran.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said police had arrested Shivam near Kaddon Chowk following a tip-off. Two illegal weapons were recovered from his possession.

“During questioning, Shivam told police that he was going to deliver the consignment to Karanbir Singh of Amritsar on behalf of Mohan Dev alias Mohan Pandit. Following the information provided by the accused, two different teams of police arrested Karanbir and Mohan Dev from their respective places. The police recovered one illegal pistol from Karanbir,” said the SSP.

“The probe so far suggests that Mohan was the kingpin and the gang was being run from Delhi. During investigation, the police found that Shivam had earlier delivered two pistols to Baljeet Singh alias Jeeta and Akashdeep Singh following which the police arrested the duo. Police recovered two more pistols from their possession,” she added.

Further, the SSP added that Shivam and Karanvir are already facing trial in drug peddling cases, while Mohan Dev has a case of possessing illegal weapons lodged against him.

Follow Us On