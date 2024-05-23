Ludhiana DEO Sawhney inspects commissioning of EVMs

District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday reviewed the commissioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines for use in general elections on June 1. The inspection was conducted at eight locations, at various schools and colleges, in the district. Sawhney emphasised that the primary motive of the inspection was to ensure that polling was conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. (HT file photo)

DEO Sawhney stated that the administration had started the preparation process of 7974 ballot units, 3498 control units, and 3795 VVPATs to be used on polling day. To ensure transparency, the process was conducted under 24x7 CCTV surveillance.

Sawhney emphasised that the primary motive of the inspection was to ensure that polling was conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. She also held detailed interactions with the engineers of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), who have been assigned the duty of preparing these machines. The engineers confirmed that all EVMs and VVPATs would be ready for use after reformatting, which is crucial for ensuring smooth, hassle-free, and transparent elections.

Sawhney also shared that a total of 43 candidates are in the fray for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. She informed that 2921 polling booths were set up for the poll day in the district, with additional EVMs and VVPATs kept in reserve. She assured that the elections would be held in a free and fair manner, without any fear.

Notable attendees at the inspection included GLADA additional chief administrator Ojsavi Alankar, additional deputy commissioner Rupinder Pal Singh, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) estate officer Ankur Mohindroo, additional MC commissioner Paramdeep Singh, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepak Bhatia, joint MC commissioners Inder Pal and Chetan Bunger, regional transport officer Randeep Singh Heer, and assistant commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal.