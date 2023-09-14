Ludhiana district task force rescues 59 child labourers; 2 booked

The District Task Force raided two factories in the city and rescued at least 59 child labourers. The District Task Force raided two factories in the Ludhiana and rescued at least 59 child labourers. (HT FILE)

The children have been sent to rehabilitation centers. The Daresi and Jodhewal police lodged two separate FIRs against the two factory unit owners.

The FIRs have been registered on the statement of district child protection officer (DCPO) Rashmi.

The DCPO said that the district task force conducted two back-to-back raids at two units on Tuesday and Wednesday after it received information that the factories have employed children for work.

On September 12, the district task force conducted a raid at a garment factory at Kakowal road and rescued 21 children.

The Basti Jodhewal Police lodged an FIR against the factory owner Varinder Chaudhary of Pink City of Kakowal road.

A case under sections 3A, 14 Child Labour Act, sections 23, 2, 4, 26 Juvenile Justice Act, sections 23, 24 and 26 of Bonded Labourer Act has been lodged against the accused.

On September 13, the district task force conducted a raid at a factory in Sundar Nagar and rescued 38 children from there. The Daresi Police lodged an FIR against Ahmad Aza of Sundar Nagar, who is the owner of the factory, under sections 3A, 14 of Child Labour Act, sections 75 and 77 of Juvenile Justice Act.

ASI Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the owner of the factory managed to escape after the raid. A hunt is on for his arrest.