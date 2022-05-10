Ludhiana | DMCH , IIT Ropar develop app to monitor epilepsy seizures
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT, Ropar) has developed Epilepto, a mobile application for managing epilepsy seizures. The application is available on Apple Store and Google Play.
The application allows patients to set reminders for their medicines, maintain seizure diaries and video recordings, and allows patients’ caretakers to monitor symptoms of a seizure. It has an emergency call and message service that alerts caretakers in case of a seizure and shares the patient’s location through a Google Maps link.
The multilingual application is also a repository of informational content recorded by DMCH neurologists.It also has an interactive chatbot. Krishnu RS of the biomedical engineering department at IIT Ropar was the lead app developer.
IIT assistant professor and Epilepto director Dr Ashish Sahani said, “Through this application, patients can self-manage several aspects of the disease. In epilepsy, regular medication is essential to prevent seizures, and Epilepto reminds patients to take the medicines through push notifications.”
DMCH’s neurology head Dr Gagandeep Singh, who led the clinical team, said, “Many epilepsy patients find it hard to take medication regularly and maintain seizure diaries. This application will go a long way in helping patients lead normal and healthy lives, and provide accurate data pertaining to their to their neurologists.”
“A clinical trial is being carried out for fine tuning the application using patient feedback,” added Dr Gagandeep.
Smart watch for epilepsy patients
The team is also developing a smart watch, which will detect seizures, and send alets to caregivers. “The project has been funded by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). Once the Smart Watch is ready, it will be integrated with the Epilepto application.”
