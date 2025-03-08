Ludhiana: Downgrading biz-class tickets costs airline dear, to pay 2L compensation

Air India has once again come under the scanner of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, just two months after being fined for a faulty business-class seat. This time, the airline has been ordered to pay ₹ 2 lakh in compensation to Ludhiana-based businessman Salil Bansal for downgrading two business-class tickets to economy without prior notice. Ludhiana-based businessman Salil Bansal alleged that the airline refused to accommodate his children in business class on an alternative flight or reschedule their travel date. (Ht photo for representatio)

According to Bansal’s complaint, he had booked six business-class tickets for himself and his family for a trip from Delhi to New York on October 2, 2022. The tickets were purchased through a private travel agent, Tripzetta, at a total cost of ₹ 21.3 lakh.

However, upon reaching Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the family was informed that two business-class seats were unserviceable. As a result, Bansal’s children, Ojal Bansal and Soham Bansal, were forced to travel in economy class despite having paid for premium seating.

Bansal alleged that the airline refused to accommodate his children in business class on an alternative flight or reschedule their travel date. He claimed that the downgrade caused significant inconvenience and mental distress, particularly given the high cost of the tickets. The businessman subsequently filed a complaint with the consumer commission, seeking ₹ 7 lakh as a refund for the downgraded tickets, ₹ 5 lakh for mental agony and ₹ 20 lakh as compensation for deficient service.

While Air India appeared before the commission to defend its actions, Tripzetta failed to respond, leading to an ex-parte order against the travel agency. In its defense, the airline argued that Bansal was offered three alternatives: traveling on another flight with available business-class seats, receiving a full refund or accepting compensation for the fare difference. However, the commission found no documented proof of a formal refund or alternative offer from Air India.

After reviewing the case, the commission, led by president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat, ruled that Air India engaged in unfair trade practices by failing to deliver the service it had promised.

The commission noted that despite collecting a hefty fare, the airline did not provide a justified resolution to the passenger’s grievance. It directed Air India to compensate Bansal with ₹ 2 lakh, covering the estimated fare difference, mental harassment and legal expenses. The commission further stated that the amount must be paid within 30 days. In case of non-compliance, an interest rate of 8% per annum will be applied from the date the complaint was filed.