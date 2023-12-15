Ludhiana: Drug racket kingpin held, aides at large

The crime branch of Government Railway Police (GRP) nabbed an opium “kingpin” from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. Opium ‘kingpin’ nabbed, GRP raids to arrest accomplices. (HT)

The arrest came months after GRP seized a 12 kg consignment of opium in October earlier this year, which led to the arrest of Imran from Gaus Ganj Sarai village in Bareilly on 14 December.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“We had arrested an uncle-nephew duo with opium in October and investigation into the matter revealed that Imran was the kingpin supplying opium into Punjab,” said inspector crime branch GRP, Palwinder Singh.

Imran was produced in the court on December 14 and police took him on one-day remand. He is set to be produced on December 16, but police said they will get an extension on remand.

In custody Imran, according to Palwinder Singh, revealed that he had smuggled opium into the state on many occasions in the past as well.

He also revealed that he used to supply in the Bhikhwind area. Police conducted raids in the area to nab those involved in the operation in the area, but the suspects were reported to be at large.

GRP Ludhiana has this year so far seized around 60 kg of opium, with the 12 kg consignment in October being the biggest.

Imran revealed in interrogation that he used the train to smuggle his product.