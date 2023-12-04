Ludhiana: Eatery owners held for serving liquor

The Division number 6 police arrested two owners of an eatery for supplying liquor and food items among the customers. The police also recovered liquor from their possession. The Division number 6 police in Ludhiana arrested two owners of an eatery for supplying liquor and food items among the customers. The police also recovered liquor from their possession. (Representational image)

The arrested accused have been identified as Inderjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh, owners of Bindra Fauji Fish and Chicken near Dholewal.

ASI Sawinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they received information that the accused are serving liquor among the customers illegally. When they conducted a raid, they found that the accused were serving liquor and food items among the customers.

A case under sections 68,1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 6 police station. The accused have no licence to serve liquor.