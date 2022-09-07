Ludhiana | Education minister pays surprise visit to PAU School
Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains welcomed the suggestions of GSSS PAU, Ludhiana, students and teachers pertaining to raising the education standards in schools. The minister further assured the school authorities of providing ample staff and school building as per the enrolment
Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains paid a surprise visit at Government Senior Secondary School PAU on Wednesday.
The staff of school was taken by surprise after Bains reached school around 10:45 am.
According to the sources, Bains directly reached the office of principal who was out for some official duty but eventually was called back to school. He, along with the school staff, monitored the functioning of school and interacted with students.
The minister welcomed the suggestions of students and teachers pertaining to raising the education standards in schools. The minister further assured the school authorities of providing ample staff and school building as per the enrolment.
Bains stayed on the campus till 2:30 pm and interacted with students of both morning and evening batches.
A teacher, on the condition of anonymity, said Bains was impressed with the teaching standards, cleanliness and knowledge of students and teachers.
“We were shocked to see the minister in school as we had no idea of his visit, but he had all praises for school,” said a teacher.
Notably, after being given charge of schools’ education, the minister is continuously conducting surprise checkings in the state.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
