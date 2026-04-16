Ludhiana: Eight arrested with 4kg opium, 44kg poppy husk in Khanna

Khanna police have busted a drug supply racket and arrested eight accused after 4kg opium and 44kg poppy husk were seized from their possession. A case has been registered at Sadar Khanna police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. (HT File)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the operation was carried out during routine checking by a CIA Khanna team near Sai Mandir. During the naka, a tractor-trolley coming from the Amloh side aroused suspicion. When signalled to stop, the driver attempted to flee, but the police intercepted the vehicle after setting up a barricade.

Four occupants were initially apprehended and identified as Arshpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Poonia village, Gurdeep Singh of Ranwan village, and Gurvinder Singh of Rajgarh village. A search of the trolley led to the recovery of the contraband concealed inside.

The SSP said that during interrogation, two more accused — Rohit alias RP of Machhiwara and Balwant Singh, alias Sunny, ofGarhi Tarkhana village — were nominated for allegedly procuring the narcotics from Madhya Pradesh and transporting them in a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Karnail Singh of village Mandcharodi and Amarjit Singh of village Mithewal in Machhiwara, who were allegedly part of the local distribution network.

Police have also seized two tractors, two trolleys, a reaper machine and a Mahindra Scorpio SUV allegedly used in the smuggling operation.

A case has been registered at Sadar Khanna police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the racket, police said.