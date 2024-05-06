Ludhiana: Eight inmates booked for assaulting central jail staff

A day after kin of an inmate in jail accused staff at Ludhiana Central Jail of thrashing him and fracturing his arm, the police lodged an FIR against him and seven others for “assaulting jail officials”. The police lodged an FIR following the statements of Central Jail assistant superintendent Surinderpal Singh. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh, Vishal Jacob, Gurdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Raminder Singh, Ajay Kumar, Gurwinder Singh and Gurjinder Singh. Vishal Jacob is facing multiple FIRs.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The police lodged an FIR following the statements of Central Jail assistant superintendent Surinderpal Singh.

Surinderpal said that deputy superintendent security Kunwar Bhuvan Pratap Singh had accompanied the jail medical officer Prabhakar Pandey to the barracks of the accused on Friday. Harjinder had in a verbal spat with the deputy superintendent and hurled abuses at him. When the DSP and other staff tried to stop him, Harjinder and his aides opened an attack on them.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdial Singh said that an FIR under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant from discharge of public functions) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prisons Act was registered.

On Sunday Harjinder’s brother Sukhwinder Singh had accused the jail officials of beating his brother.