Ludhiana: Ex-husband booked for pasting woman’s posters

The ex-husband of a Sewa Kendra employee pasted her posters and phone number on the windowpanes with the alleged intention to defame her and cause mental harassment. The accused is a resident of Pathankot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the woman, the accused is pressuring her to withdraw the domestic violence case which she had filed against him. Following the complaint of the woman, the Division number 2 police lodged an FIR against the accused.

The accused is a resident of Pathankot. The woman, 38, who is a resident of Basti Jodhewal, stated that she works at a Sewa Kendra. She stated that following the strained relationship, she had divorced her husband, while a case of domestic violence was still pending in court. Her ex-husband was threatening her to withdraw the case.

She added that on Wednesday when her father dropped her at Sewa Kendra, she was shocked to see posters containing her pictures and a phone number pasted on the windowpanes. Similar posters were scattered around in the kendra. She alleged that her ex-husband pasted the posters to defame her and pressurise her to withdraw the domestic violence case.

The woman calimed that earlier on April 9, when she was going to the Sewa Kendra, the accused was already present at tea stalls near the kendra. The accused threatened her and passed derogatory comments on her.

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, SHOs at Division number 2 Police station, stated that a case under sections 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 503 (criminal intimidation) and 506 (critical intimidation) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.