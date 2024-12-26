Ludhiana: Ex-JE joins investigation in connection with 3.17-lakh embezzlement

Khanna Municipal Council’s former junior engineer (JE) Ajay Kumar Gaba, a resident of Patiala, has joined the investigation in connection with ₹3.17-lakh embezzlement, after availing bail from the Punjab and Haryana high court. Council chairman Kamaljit Singh Ladhar has already procured bail. The Punjab and Haryana high court had earlier granted a stay on the arrest of Khanna Council chairman Kamaljit Singh Ladhar. Ex-JE Ajay Kumar Gaba recently secured similar relief.

The Khanna City 2 police had on November 25 registered an FIR on the complaint of executive officer (EO) Charanjit Singh.

According to the complaint, councillor Parampreet Singh Pompy of Ward 16 reported discrepancies in the construction of Veeru Kirana street in Ward 25. A ₹4.20-lakh tender was issued, but ₹3.17 lakh was “embezzled”. Investigations revealed that the street had not been reconstructed with interlocking tiles, as claimed.

The EO reported it to the SSP, leading to an investigation by the Khanna DSP. Despite summons, chairman Kamaljit Singh Ladhar and Ranbir Singh Kaka, husband of Congress councillor Amandeep Kaur, did not appear to provide their statements, prompting legal action.

A key piece of evidence in the case is an affidavit submitted by contractor Pawan Kumar, dated January 5. The contractor alleged that local residents initially opposed the street construction in 2021. During the dispute, Ranbir Singh Kaka and Amandeep Kaur intervened and later “coerced him into creating a fake bill” for the project, according to the complaint.

The affidavit states that the contractor was taken to chairman Kamaljit Singh Ladhar’s office, where he was pressured to produce false documentation for the street. After officials made fraudulent entries, the contractor claimed he was forced to withdraw the funds and hand them over to Ranbir Singh Kaka.

The HC had earlier granted a stay on the arrest of chairman Ladhar, while JE Ajay Kumar Gaba recently secured similar relief and joined the investigation.