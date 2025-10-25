Ludhiana: Experts share crop residue solutions with farmers at PAU

In a push to eliminate paddy stubble burning in northern India, the union and state departments of agriculture and farmers’ welfare held a workshop on crop residue management (CRM) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday. The event aimed to tackle challenges faced by farmers in handling paddy straw without resorting to burning, a practice that continues to impact air quality every year.

Officials from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh joined farmers from across Punjab to exchange ideas, share ground realities and demand practical solutions. The gathering reflected a united effort to reduce farm fires by improving technology access, financial support and awareness.

The workshop was attended by key officials, including PK Meherda, additional secretary at the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, as the chief guest. Joint secretary of mechanisation and technology, S Rukhmani, and PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal were also present. Other senior agriculture leaders such as Rajbir Singh Brar from ICAR, MS Bhullar from PAU, and directors of agriculture from Punjab and Haryana participated in detailed discussions with farmers.

During the panel session, farmers openly shared their experiences with crop residue machinery and its operating costs. They demanded priority access to CRM machines for farmers who are consistently managing straw responsibly. Concerns were also raised regarding the quality of straw pellets produced by some industries, along with complaints about limited access to loans from private banks. Farmers noted that despite being eligible for subsidies to promote zero burning, many cooperative societies were denied financial support.

Speaking to the audience, Meherda acknowledged the ongoing challenges, yet highlighted noticeable progress. He said that paddy burning cases have significantly declined in recent years, showing that awareness among farmers is growing. He urged continued efforts until Punjab fully eliminates stubble burning. He also encouraged farmers to adopt crop diversification and integrated farming to save water and increase income.