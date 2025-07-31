Ludhiana: Fair price shop dealers seek commission hike

Days after the Central government tweaked changes for the public distribution system for the inclusion of new ration cards under ‘One Nation One Ration Card Scheme’ on July 22, fair price shop dealers often dubbed as ration depot holders in Ludhiana have raised concerns over their existing commission rates. According to a Central government list of remuneration provided to fair price shop dealers, Mizoram gets the highest commission worth ₹ 285. (HT Photo)

Notably, the ration depot holders are demanding an increase in commission from the current ₹90 per quintal to ₹200, aligning it with the rates offered in neighbouring states citing rising operational costs and inadequate compensation.

They further pointed out that if the Central government is aiming for a unified structure and set of rules for the public distribution system (PDS) under the scheme, then fair price shop dealers across all states should be treated equally. “If we are expected to follow the same guidelines and ensure smooth and timely distribution of ration, why there is such disparity in our commission rates, they said.

According to a Central government list of remuneration provided to fair price shop dealers, Mizoram gets the highest commission worth ₹285, followed by Kerala that is ₹271.73 and ₹200 in neighbouring states such as Delhi and Haryana. Additionally, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan also get commissions worth ₹180 and 129.7 respectively.

Roshan Lal, a local fair price shop dealer noted, “In August 2024, the state government revised our commission from ₹50 to ₹90 per quintal. But even this increase is insufficient to cover the escalating expenses. In urban areas, monthly rent for a depot averages around ₹3,000. Add to this, the electricity cost at ₹10 per unit, wages for labourers who unload and store wheat bags, and handle losses, we are left with no margin.”

Karamjit Singh Arechha, national assistant secretary and Punjab president of the All-India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, backed the demand, highlighting regional disparities. “Punjab depot holders receive the lowest commission compared to neighbouring states. In Haryana, it was increased from ₹150 to ₹200 per quintal in October 2023. Delhi implemented a ₹70 to ₹200 slab in February 2018. Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir also provide ₹180 per quintal, then why we are being left to fend in such a low commission when we are delivering the same services.

When contacted, Rahul Tiwari, principal secretary, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department said,” The demand for the commission hike has not been brought to my notice yet. If they formally submit their demands, I will send to the appropriate body as we need ministerial approval for any steep hike.”