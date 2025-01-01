Ludhiana: Family assaulted in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, over 30 booked

An ongoing rivalry between two groups of youngsters over a previous altercation took a violent turn when a group of miscreants stormed a rival’s house in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, assaulting the family members, including women on Tuesday. The Division Number 6 police have registered an FIR against at least 20 identified and 15 unidentified individuals in connection with the incident. The Division Number 6 police have registered an FIR against at least 20 identified and 15 unidentified individuals in connection with the incident. (Getty image)

The case was filed on the complaint of 56-year-old Gurmeet Kalsi, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar. According to police, the accused had a history of rivalry with his son Parmeet Singh. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the BNS Act against the accused, including Sandeep Kumar, alias Ninja, Ripan Sohal, Harsh Virdi, Kaku alias Harji, Sooraj alias Vadeiya, Makkaiya, Jashan, Bhola, Katta, Kamal, Ravi, Kalu, Bhagat, Harnoor, Rahul, Rajesh alias Kuki, Doda, Pawan, Som, Hemant Thakur, Rambo Sagar and their 15 unidentified accomplices.

Gurmeet added that while he was at home, his son Parmeet called him from the vegetable market, reporting a verbal altercation with Sandeep Kumar. Sandeep allegedly summoned his associates and attempted to attack Parmeet, who managed to escape.

“Minutes later, the accused gathered outside our house, pelting bricks at the main gate. Some climbed over the boundary wall and physically assaulted us, including my wife and daughter. They fled the scene after issuing threats,” said Gurmeet.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, SHO of the Division Number 6 police station, said the feud stemmed from a fight three months ago between Parmeet and Sandeep’s group. Although a compromise was reached back then, tension persisted, culminating in a verbal spat and this violent attack.

“The accused are currently on the run. We are conducting raids and expect to make arrests soon,” said Thakur.