Ludhiana | Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni extends support to students protesting at PAU

Published on Aug 23, 2022 11:18 PM IST

In a stern warning to the government, Gurnam Singh Chaduni said instead of recruiting agriculture officers, the government was giving preference to private companies. He said that this would not be tolerated and if the government did not fill the vacant post, the protest at PAU, Ludhiana would be intensified

Gurnam Singh Chaduni visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus in Ludhiana to extend his support to students (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus to extend his support to students who have been protesting against the state government over its failure to fill the posts of agricultural officers lying vacant across the state.

In a stern warning to the government, Chaduni said instead of recruiting agriculture officers, the government was giving preference to private companies. He said that this would not be tolerated and if the government did not fill the vacant post the protest would be intensified.

Earlier, on Saturday, vice-chancellor SS Gosal listened to students’ grievances and assured to bring up the matter to the notice of the government. Later, students handed over a memorandum to him.

The protesting students claim that 410 posts of agriculture development officer; 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 of horticulture development officer, 129 of soil conservation officer and 56 of market secretary are currently vacant.

Meeting held to review progress of Gurdev Singh Khush Institute of Genetics at PAU

To review the progress of construction and infrastructural development of Gurdev Singh Khush Institute of Genetics, Plant Breeding and Biotechnology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), a meeting was held between Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, and Gurdev Singh Khush, rice breeder, on Tuesday.

Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, and Gurjit Singh Mangat, ADR and director, GS Khush Institute, apprised about the progress being made for developing the infrastructure for the institute at the university.

Parveen Chhuneja, director, School of Agricultural Biotechnology, made a brief presentation highlighting the cutting-edge genomics research being undertaken in the Centre of Excellence project funded by department of biotechnology, Government of India, under the aegis of GS Khush Institute of Genetics, Plant Breeding and Biotechnology.

VS Hans, chief engineer, elaborated about the building plan and construction assuring that it would be completed within stipulated time.

