Ludhiana | Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni extends support to students protesting at PAU
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus to extend his support to students who have been protesting against the state government over its failure to fill the posts of agricultural officers lying vacant across the state.
In a stern warning to the government, Chaduni said instead of recruiting agriculture officers, the government was giving preference to private companies. He said that this would not be tolerated and if the government did not fill the vacant post the protest would be intensified.
Earlier, on Saturday, vice-chancellor SS Gosal listened to students’ grievances and assured to bring up the matter to the notice of the government. Later, students handed over a memorandum to him.
The protesting students claim that 410 posts of agriculture development officer; 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 of horticulture development officer, 129 of soil conservation officer and 56 of market secretary are currently vacant.
Meeting held to review progress of Gurdev Singh Khush Institute of Genetics at PAU
To review the progress of construction and infrastructural development of Gurdev Singh Khush Institute of Genetics, Plant Breeding and Biotechnology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), a meeting was held between Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, and Gurdev Singh Khush, rice breeder, on Tuesday.
Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, and Gurjit Singh Mangat, ADR and director, GS Khush Institute, apprised about the progress being made for developing the infrastructure for the institute at the university.
Parveen Chhuneja, director, School of Agricultural Biotechnology, made a brief presentation highlighting the cutting-edge genomics research being undertaken in the Centre of Excellence project funded by department of biotechnology, Government of India, under the aegis of GS Khush Institute of Genetics, Plant Breeding and Biotechnology.
VS Hans, chief engineer, elaborated about the building plan and construction assuring that it would be completed within stipulated time.
Suspend all animal fairs, interstate transport of animals; run vax drive: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked the officials concerned to go into a mission mode to prevent viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) in animals in Uttar Pradesh. He also said in case of death of an infected animal, cremation should be done while following the protocol. “Also, put a ban on entry of any unnecessary people into cow shelters”, Yogi said.
Fishing in the rains: Floods cause sufferings but anglers have field day
Anglers are having a good time on the river banks with their self-made and improvised fishing rods or using just the fishing lines, even as the swollen Ganga and Yamuna are causing immense difficulties to people living in low-lying areas. These fishers are flocking river banks and low-lying places where flood waters have entered Sangam city.
Ludhiana | 2 arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting
Police on Tuesday arrested two accused for snatching and vehicle lifting and recovered two e-rickshaws, two autorickshaws, two motorcycles, five mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh alias Goldy of Pratap Nagar and Ajay Kumar alias Honey of SAS Nagar.
Ludhiana MC snaps sewer connections of 6 dairy units
Tightening its noose around scattered dairy units dumping cow dung and dairy waste in the sewer lines, the municipal corporation on Tuesday snapped sewer connections of six units in Sarpanch colony of ward number 26. MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said there are around 40 scattered units in different parts of the city and notices had been issued against all these units.
Probe begins into deaths at Bankey Behari Temple
Director general of police (retired) Sulkhan Singh surprised many by beginning the probe ordered by state government in regard to incident at Sri Bankey Behari Temple of Vrindavan where two devotees suffocated to death during 'mangla aarti' on the night of Janamasthmi (August 19). The state government had ordered a probe by a two-member, high-power committee headed by DGP (retd) Sulkhan Singh and commissioner Aligarh Gaurav Dayal as its member.
