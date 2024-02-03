 Ludhiana: Farmer unions block traffic in Samrala - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Farmer unions block traffic in Samrala

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 04, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Sidhupur) blocked the Ludhiana-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday after they were stopped by Samrala police near Hedon village from heading towards Sangrur to take part in a protest.

The protesting farmers were going to Sangrur to take part in a protest to support Youtuber Bhana Sidhu, who was arrested by the police in multiple cases.

As around 15 farmer organisations have announced to gherao CM’s residence in Sangrur on Saturday, the members of BKU (Sidhupur) were on their way to Sangrur when they were stopped by the Samrala police on the way.

Satinder Singh from BKU-Sidhupur, Ludhiana, accused Punjab Police of implicating Bhana Sidhu in false cases and said that they will continue their protest until police release Sidhu.

He added that Sidhu was exposing immigration firms who were duping residents, but instead of taking action against those firms, the police arrested him in a false case.

The protest affected the traffic movement on the highway. As the farmers blocked the highway near Hedon village, the police diverted the traffic from Khamano to Khanna and from Samrala to Bija.

