Ludhiana: Father-son duo held in 314-cr fake billing case

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 18, 2024 05:14 AM IST

A father-son duo was arrested for a ₹314-crore fake billing scheme involving wrongful ITC claims of ₹56.52 crore, impacting government revenue.

A father-son duo has been arrested for their alleged involvement in a 314-crore fake billing case.

The duo has been implicated in wrongful ITC claims of ₹56.52 crore.
The duo has been implicated in wrongful ITC claims of 56.52 crore. (HT File)

The directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) arrested the accused-- Pawan Kumar Goyal and Peeyush Goyal, directors of M/s Sona Castings Pvt. Ltd., Mandi Gobindgarh, were arrested by the directorate general of GST intelligence (DGGI), Ludhiana, for fake input tax credit (ITC) fraud.

The duo has been implicated in wrongful ITC claims of 56.52 crore.

According to DGGI officials, M/s Sona Castings Pvt. Ltd., a company engaged in manufacturing MS billets, hot rolled (HR) coils and ERW pipes and tubes, was found guilty of issuing fake invoices without the actual receipt of goods.

The investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the clandestine clearance of goods without proper invoicing, impacting government revenue.

During the search and seizure operations, digital devices such as CPUs, mobile phones, and handwritten (unbilled) slips and diaries, were recovered from the residential and official premises of the accused.

The evidence also indicated tax evasion on stock shortages, amounting to a tax liability of 85 lakh. Officials said evidence of clandestine removal of finished goods resulting in a tax liability of 80 lakh was uncovered.

This arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown on tax evasion through fake bills and unbilled clearances. In the past two weeks, the DGGI has arrested five accused for alleged ITC frauds amounting to 200 crore in fake billing worth 1,250 crore. The officials said investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the scam.

Follow Us On