Ludhiana: Father-son duo held in 314-cr fake billing case

A father-son duo has been arrested for their alleged involvement in a ₹314-crore fake billing case. The duo has been implicated in wrongful ITC claims of ₹ 56.52 crore. (HT File)

The directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) arrested the accused-- Pawan Kumar Goyal and Peeyush Goyal, directors of M/s Sona Castings Pvt. Ltd., Mandi Gobindgarh, were arrested by the directorate general of GST intelligence (DGGI), Ludhiana, for fake input tax credit (ITC) fraud.

The duo has been implicated in wrongful ITC claims of ₹56.52 crore.

According to DGGI officials, M/s Sona Castings Pvt. Ltd., a company engaged in manufacturing MS billets, hot rolled (HR) coils and ERW pipes and tubes, was found guilty of issuing fake invoices without the actual receipt of goods.

The investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the clandestine clearance of goods without proper invoicing, impacting government revenue.

During the search and seizure operations, digital devices such as CPUs, mobile phones, and handwritten (unbilled) slips and diaries, were recovered from the residential and official premises of the accused.

The evidence also indicated tax evasion on stock shortages, amounting to a tax liability of ₹85 lakh. Officials said evidence of clandestine removal of finished goods resulting in a tax liability of ₹80 lakh was uncovered.

This arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown on tax evasion through fake bills and unbilled clearances. In the past two weeks, the DGGI has arrested five accused for alleged ITC frauds amounting to ₹200 crore in fake billing worth ₹1,250 crore. The officials said investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the scam.