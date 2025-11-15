Ludhiana: Fire in room leaves man, three children injured

A gas leak inside a single-room accommodation in Nichi Mangli on Friday sparked a fire that left a man and three children seriously injured. Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing screams, pulling the victims to safety before rushing them to civil hospital. The injured are admitted at the civil hospital in Ludhiana for treatment. (HT File)

According to Guddi, mother of two of the injured children, she and her neighbour Vikas live in the same building.

“On Friday morning, Vikas was preparing food in his room while the children — Arjun, Surjit, and four-year-old Rahul— sat with him. As he lit the stove, a leak in the cylinder pipe caused an immediate flare-up and a small explosion, filling the room with thick smoke,” said Guddi.

Neighbours evacuated the victims from the room and took them to the civil hospital. Vikas, who works at a plastic factory and had been living in Ludhiana for the past two years.

According to neighbours, Vikas sustained severe burns on his face, while little Rahul suffered burns on his legs. The other children also suffered injuries in the blaze.

Civil Hospital officials said all four victims are under treatment. “Vikas has significant facial burns. Initially, we considered referring him to PGI or Patiala, but his condition has stabilised. Treatment will continue here,” a hospital representative said.