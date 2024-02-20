Ludhiana: Five held for snatchings, 20 mobile phones recovered

The Ludhiana police arrested five persons in two separate cases and recovered as many as 20 mobile phones, two vehicles and sharp-edged weapons from their possession. In the second case, the division number 8 police arrested two accused for snatchings and recovered 12 mobile phones, one scooter and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. (HT File Photo)

The accused were involved in robbing commuters of their mobile phones, cash and other belongings.

In the first case the Division number 6 police arrested three accused, including Dilpreet Singh alias Sabi, 21, Sarbjot Singh alias Sunny, 21 – residents of Shimlapuri and Alfaz Mattu, 21, of Lohara Colony of Daba. The police recovered 8 mobile phones and a bike from their possession.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at division number 6 police station, stated that the police arrested the accused from Sherpur Chowk following a tip-off.

The inspector said that the accused on February 17 robbed a labourer of his mobile phone after threatening him. Following his complaint, the police lodged an FIR under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC against the accused.

In the second case, the division number 8 police arrested two accused for snatchings and recovered 12 mobile phones, one scooter and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, incharge at Kailash Chowk police post, stated that the police arrested the accused, identified as Balwinder Singh alias Robin of Peeru Banda of Salem Tabri and Ravi Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla.

He added that the accused were active in the surrounding areas. They used to target labourers returning from work and rob them of mobile phones and cash.

A case under sections 379-B, 34 and 411 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at police station division number 8.