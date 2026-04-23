Ludhiana: Flat applicants not getting receipts of papers for refund

Applicants in the atal apartments scheme face a new tussle as people who didn’t secure allotment for new flats are now facing trouble in getting receipts after submitting a copy of their initial application for the refund. Around 1500 people had applied for 179 flats. 571 applications were received for 43 high income group (HIG) flats, while 963 applications were submitted for 136 middle income group (MIG) flats. LIT executive officer Rahinder Kumar denied the allegations. (HT File)

“My son had applied for a MIG flat. But he didn’t secure an allotment. I went to the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) office to submit a photocopy of performa, he had filled for the flat. But I wasn’t given any receipt confirming submission. Without this there is nothing to show that I have submitted the copy and that can affect the refund,” said Arvind Sharma from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

“We are not doubting that they won’t refund our money. But if a document goes missing it can lead to a lot of hassle for us. I have already had a file misplaced by the LIT staff,” he charged. He even alleged that when he insisted on a receipt the LIT officials misbehaved with him. Many other applicants reported the same. Karan Walia from Flower Enclave also applied for a flat but didn’t get allotment. He claimed that when he submitted a photo copy of the application documents on Tuesday he was not given a receipt and was refused one when he asked for it.

“What if they lose the copy? How do I prove that I submitted the documents? That will only cause us unnecessary inconvenience,” he said.

The applicants had deposited 1.9 lakh rupees for MIG flats, and 2.45 lakhs for HIG flats. The draw of lots took place on 14 April.

LIT executive officer Rahinder Kumar denied the allegations. He said that they would provide a receipt to anyone who submitted the documents and would also issue refund cheques soon.