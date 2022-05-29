Ludhiana: Food delivery man ‘robbed’ of ₹1 lakh
Three motorcycle-borne robbers targeted a food delivery man and took away ₹1 lakh after thrashing him on the elevated road near Master Tara Singh College on Saturday evening. On being informed, CIA staff and Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated investigation.
The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 26, said he worked for a food delivery company. On Saturday evening, he was going towards Jagraon Bridge from Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, he told the police, adding that one of his friends had handed him ₹1 lakh and asked him to give it to one of his contacts in Sarafa Bazaar.
When he reached near Master Tara Singh College, three men intercepted him, thrashed him and fled after snatching the money.
Inspector Amritpal Singh, Division Number 1 SHO, said the matter appeared suspicious. “The elevated road always witnesses a heavy flow of traffic and in such conditions, snatching is not possible. Moreover, the man is changing his statement frequently,” he added.
We will register an FIR after investigating the matter, he added.
