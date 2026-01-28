Ludhiana: Food supplies dept cracks whip on errant ration depots, suspends four licences

In a stern action against irregularities in the public distribution system, the district food and civil supplies department has suspended the licence of four ration depot holders in Ludhiana district, citing serious lapses in compliance with departmental norms, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. A departmental inquiry conducted by field staff also found the allegations to be prima facie substantiated. (HT Photo)

Among these, the three suspensions have been carried out in the Mangat block of Ludhiana East and the remaining one at Sheikhupura village in Sawaddi Kalan under Ludhiana West following serious complaints of under distribution of wheat, incorrect weighing and harassment of beneficiaries, officials added.

According to officials, the crackdown comes amid heightened scrutiny of ration depots to ensure transparency and prevent diversion of subsidised foodgrains with warning that any compromise with beneficiary rights will invite strict action, including permanent cancellation of licences.

Reportedly, the suspended depot holders had been issuing wheat in quantities lower than the prescribed entitlement to eligible families for a long period. Beneficiaries also accused him of failing to provide proper weight and measurement, refusing to issue wheat slips or receipts and adopting a hostile and evasive attitude when questioned.

A departmental inquiry conducted by field staff also found the allegations to be prima facie substantiated, following which officials recommended departmental action and suspension of their licences and the essential commodity supplies to the depot.

Explaining the action, a senior official said, “After the conclusion of the quarterly wheat distribution in December, we received repeated complaints against these errant ration depot holders which compelled us to act.”

Officials clarified that a final decision on the restoration or permanent cancellation of the licences will be taken within 90 days, as mandated under the rules. In the interim, alternative arrangements will be made to ensure uninterrupted ration supply to beneficiaries by diverting stocks to nearby depots.

As per the suspension orders, the action has been taken for violations amounting to a breach of the Punjab Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) Control Order, 2016 and the amended licence guidelines issued in January 2023.

“In order to safeguard the interests of beneficiaries, the licence of the depot holders has been suspended with immediate effect,” Sartaj Singh Cheema, district food supplies controller (Ludhiana West) stated in the order, invoking powers under Section 15(1) of the TPDS Control Order.

Earlier in November, the department revoked all suspended supplies of errant ration depot holders from the past two years across the district after the Punjab and Haryana High Court pulled up the district food and civil supplies department for suspending licences and essential commodity supplies without following due procedure. In Ludhiana West alone, around five such restorations have been carried out.

On August 13, the high court, while hearing a petition filed by Pankaj Kapoor, a ration depot holder from Ludhiana, questioned the manner in which the food and civil supplies department had suspended his licence without granting the mandatory opportunity of hearing within 90 days. The court directed officials to withdraw the impugned orders and issue fresh ones strictly in accordance with the TPDS Licensing and Control Order, 2016, strongly condemning the erroneous use of statutory powers in suspension cases.