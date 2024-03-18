Ludhiana: Forced to shell out hefty sum for new school books, say parents

Parents of students studying in private schools in the city are forced to shell out more money to buy books for their wards for the new academic session due to a delay by the schools in displaying book lists for each class on their website. According to the guidelines of the state education department, the schools are supposed to disclose the book list of each class on their website one month prior to the exam results. (HT File Photo)

Parents allege that with no list on display, they are not able to choose and buy books from their preferred dealers and are forced to get them from a dedicated seller prescribed by schools along with stationary, dictionary, book covers, extra pouches that adds to the expenses.

According to the guidelines of the state education department, the schools are supposed to disclose the book list of each class on their website one month prior to the exam results.

The purpose of class-wise list of books to be shared by the schools beforehand is to make these books easily available in the market so that they can be purchased from any seller, and violation of this force parents to purchase them from a dedicated seller. There are few sellers operating from a residential area nearby schools.

Parents have also complained of the book list being changed every year which is against the directive of the education department.

Daljit Singh, a parent of a student of Guru Nanak Public School, said that the latest set of books for a student in Class 2 costs around ₹5,700, which is almost double the amount of the previous year.

“The publishers of all the books of one standard are different and due to the book list not being shared prior, we are left with no choice but to buy the same from a particular seller. We are refused books if we wish to omit some of the unnecessary items,” Daljit said.

Vikas Dua, one of the parents whose children study in Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, said, “I have two kids in classes 5 and 6, but the books of the elder one are of no use to the younger son for another academic year.”

He also said that this year, there is around a 20% hike in the price of the book sets.

However, Anand Prakash Sharma, city coordinator of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) denied all the allegations.

“Parents are free to purchase books from wherever they wish and they are never recommended the name of any dealer. The book list might have been shared a little late on the website of the schools but all the books are easily available in the market,” Sharma said.

Manoj Kumar, deputy district education officer (elementary) said, “I would escalate this issue raised by the parents and we will get the schools checked so that no inconvenience is caused to parents.”

When asked about the reason for delay in uploading the book list, Gurbhej Singh Nagi, GNPS principal said, “I am not sure about this and even if it is not published yet on the website, I would ask my team to upload it as soon as possible but there is no deliberate reason behind this.”