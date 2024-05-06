Ludhiana: Ghungrana village resident booked for raping 17-year-old

The Jodhan police booked a Ghungrana village resident for allegedly raping a minor college student. According to the 17-year-old girl, the accused took her to a hotel room in Ludhiana and raped her. After she fell ill due to the assault, she narrated incident to her parents. The accused has been identified as Harman. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Harman. The minor said that she is pursuing Bachelor in Arts (BA). The accused is an acquaintance of the accused. On May 3, the accused met her at a bus stop and made her sit in his car on the pretext of dropping her to her college.

According to the minor, the accused dropped her at the bus stop and fled. Following the sexual assault, she fell ill and told her parents, who then informed the police and filed a complaint.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a first-information report (FIR) under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.