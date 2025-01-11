Ludhiana: GLADA seals four guest houses, faces protest

Over 100 residents on Wednesday staged a protest against the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), opposing the sealing of four illegal hotel-cum-guest houses in the residential area of Basant Enclave. The protesters accused the authorities of resorting to discriminatory practices, claiming that another hotel and banquet in the vicinity continued to operate without action. Protesters argue with GLADA officials at Pakhowal road in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

The sealing drive, led by GLADA officials, targeted establishments allegedly operating in violation of zoning laws as hotels and commercial setups are prohibited in residential colonies. GLADA officials said the plot numbers 1, 2, 3 and 106 were sealed Friday. However, residents expressed outrage, citing that selective enforcement of rules raised questions about the fairness of the operation.

“GLADA officials are targeting these four guest houses, but they have turned a blind eye to another nearby hotel and banquet hall. Why are there different rules for them?” questioned a resident who participated in the protest.

Protesters gathered in large numbers, raising slogans and demanding accountability from the authorities. Deepak garg, one of the protesters, said, “The guest houses provide essential services in the area. They should have been given time to regularise their operations instead of being abruptly sealed. Moreover, there is one more hotel and banquet which is also running but authorities have not taken action against it.”

GLADA SDO Suraj Manchanda said, “The action was taken as per the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act which prohibits commercial activities in residential areas. These guest houses were served multiple notices but failed to comply with the rules. We have sealed the buildings. Regarding other establishments, we will investigate and take appropriate action if found violating the law.”

The protest disrupted traffic in the area for hours. GLADA officials maintained that their drive would continue to ensure adherence to zoning laws and that violations by any commercial entity would not be ignored.