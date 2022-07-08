Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | GRP to summon ACP in cop’s suicide case
Ludhiana | GRP to summon ACP in cop's suicide case

After recovering a suicide note from the spot, in which the cop, posted with the Ludhiana police , had accused four people, the GRP arrested Jagsir Karabar and Charanjit Kaur, while her son Sukhvir Singh managed to flee and has been on run since then
Earlier, the GRP had booked four people, including a woman, for abetment to suicide after the severed body of the deceased was found on the railway tracks near Lakkar bridge in Ludhiana on June 15. (HT FILE)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

While probe into the suicide of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted with the Ludhiana police is moving at snail’s pace, the Government Railway Police (GRP) is gearing up to summon an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), who had allegedly reprimanded the victim before he took the extreme step.

An officer privy to the matter said, “We are seeking the required permissions to summon the ACP in question. The interrogation will bring clarity on why, where and when was the victim reprimanded and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.”

Earlier, the GRP had booked four people, including a woman, for abetment to suicide after the severed body of the deceased was found on the railway tracks near Lakkar bridge on June 15.

After recovering a suicide note from the spot, in which the cop had accused four people, the GRP arrested Jagsir Karabar and Charanjit Kaur, while her son Sukhvir Singh managed to flee and has been on run since then. The GRP also booked another person who is yet to be identified.

Accused gets bail

Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Sukhvir Singh and regular bail to Charanjit Kaur.

The court, however, directed Sukhvir to join the investigation before July 18. The counsel for the accused contended that the railway police have wrongly registered a case of abetment to suicide.

The counsel further said Sukhvir was innocent and implicated in the case.

The GRP, however, pleaded against the grant of anticipatory bail to the accused. According to sources, Sukhvir’s hideout was traced near Gurgaon but before police could arrest him, he secured anticipatory bail.

BOX The case

The ASI, in his suicide note, had written that he was investigating a property dispute case in which the accused were involved and he had met them on June 6. He wrote that they handed over a sealed envelope to him and when he opened it, he found 47,000.

The cop alleged that the trio then threatened to implicate him in a bribery case and demanded that he get the plot under dispute vacated for them and also sought 40,000 from him. Disturbed by the turn-of-events, he allegedly ended his life on the railway tracks.

