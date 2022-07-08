Ludhiana | GRP to summon ACP in cop’s suicide case
While probe into the suicide of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted with the Ludhiana police is moving at snail’s pace, the Government Railway Police (GRP) is gearing up to summon an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), who had allegedly reprimanded the victim before he took the extreme step.
An officer privy to the matter said, “We are seeking the required permissions to summon the ACP in question. The interrogation will bring clarity on why, where and when was the victim reprimanded and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.”
Earlier, the GRP had booked four people, including a woman, for abetment to suicide after the severed body of the deceased was found on the railway tracks near Lakkar bridge on June 15.
After recovering a suicide note from the spot, in which the cop had accused four people, the GRP arrested Jagsir Karabar and Charanjit Kaur, while her son Sukhvir Singh managed to flee and has been on run since then. The GRP also booked another person who is yet to be identified.
Accused gets bail
Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Sukhvir Singh and regular bail to Charanjit Kaur.
The court, however, directed Sukhvir to join the investigation before July 18. The counsel for the accused contended that the railway police have wrongly registered a case of abetment to suicide.
The counsel further said Sukhvir was innocent and implicated in the case.
The GRP, however, pleaded against the grant of anticipatory bail to the accused. According to sources, Sukhvir’s hideout was traced near Gurgaon but before police could arrest him, he secured anticipatory bail.
BOX The case
The ASI, in his suicide note, had written that he was investigating a property dispute case in which the accused were involved and he had met them on June 6. He wrote that they handed over a sealed envelope to him and when he opened it, he found ₹47,000.
The cop alleged that the trio then threatened to implicate him in a bribery case and demanded that he get the plot under dispute vacated for them and also sought ₹40,000 from him. Disturbed by the turn-of-events, he allegedly ended his life on the railway tracks.
-
Ludhiana | Youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, police book his cousins
Two minors have been booked after the body of their 19-year-old cousin was fished out of Sidhwan Canal on Wednesday. The victim's mother told the police that The mother, Baby's son had left with the two minors on July 3 and not returned. The victim has been identified as a resident of New Madhopuri, 19, Pawan. She added that Pawan was reluctant to go but the duo forcefully took him along.
-
Ludhiana | PAU retiree says struggling to meet even medical needs, asks CM to increase pension
Struggling to get the pension revised since 2006, a retired professor of Punjab Agricultural University, Narang,82, made an emotional appeal to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene and increase the pension as per the norms.
-
Pune district civil surgeon, two others held in bribery case
The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Thursday, arrested Pune district civil surgeon and two others from Aundh district hospital for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a private doctor. The ACB has identified the accused as Dr Madhav Bapurao Kankavale (50), district civil surgeon; administrative officer and (52), Mahadev Bajirao Giri Sanjay Sitaram Kadale (45), a clerk at Aundh district hospital.
-
Punjab yet to provide info sought for extradition of 9 ‘drug lords’, Centre tells HC
The Centre on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that clarifications and additional information sought by the Canadian authorities in seven requests for extradition of nine alleged drug lords sitting abroad are pending with the Punjab government. The information was given by the Centre in its latest status report sought by the high court in May this year, in a 2013 plea in which court is monitoring proceedings on Punjab's drug menace.
-
Three members of gang involved in extortion racket held in Panipat
Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in an extortion racket, who used to demand money from people claiming themselves as associates of Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs. Police on Thursday said that the accused- Ravinder of Matlauda, Vikram of Sodhapur and Tushar of Panipat, had on June 29 made an extortion call to a Panipat-based businessman Sandeep Goel and demanded ₹ 20 lakh from him.
