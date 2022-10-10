Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | GSSS Gill girls record victory in 13th Junior Baseball Championship

Ludhiana | GSSS Gill girls record victory in 13th Junior Baseball Championship

Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:32 AM IST

In boys’ summit clash of 13th Junior Baseball Championship, Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Dholewal, Ludhiana, boys recorded victory

GSSS Gill girls in a jubilant mood after recording victory in the 13th Junior Baseball Championship held in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Government Senior Secondary School, Gill, and Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Dholewal, recorded victories in the final girls’ and boys’ summit clash, respectively, of the two-day-long 13th Junior Baseball championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School on October 7 and 8.

While GSSS Gill girls beat Nightingale Senior Secondary School team, Dholewal boys defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad.

Over 350 players, representing over 22 schools and clubs in the district, including Guru Nanak Baseball club, BCM School Focal Point, BCM School Pakhowal, and Nightingale baseball participated in the tournament.

President of Ludhiana District Baseball Association Harbir Singh Gill said, “Based on their performance in the tournament, we will select players to represent the district in the upcoming state-level championship.” He said the Sub-junior National Baseball championship would commence from November 4 in Samrala, Ludhiana.

Monday, October 10, 2022
