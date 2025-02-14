Ludhiana: Gunshot fired at rights activist’s car, probe on

Tension gripped the Block-J market of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Wednesday night after unidentified assailants opened fire targeting a car of an organisation that works for human rights in Chandigarh. The bullet hit the windshield of the car. The Sarabha Nagar police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation. Police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused. (HT File)

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Rupinder Singh Setia of Sector 34, Chandigarh. Setia said that he had come to Ludhiana to attend a wedding. On Wednesday night he went to Block-J market with his nephew Sehajdeep to have some street food. He had parked his Mercedes car nearby when unidentified assailants opened fire targeting his car. The bullet hit the windshield of the car.

Setia said he immediately informed the police. ASI Sukjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police found that the car was parked out of the CCTVs’ coverage area installed in the market. The police are scanning other CCTVs to trace the accused.

A case under Sections 125 (acts performed rashly or negligently that endanger human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

Further, he stated that it is yet to be discovered if it was a stray bullet or the assailants intentionally targeted the car.