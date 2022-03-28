Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Harassed by husband for dowry woman jumps in Sidhwan Canal, dies
Ludhiana: Harassed by husband for dowry woman jumps in Sidhwan Canal, dies

Brother of the woman alleged that the husband of his sister has forced her to end her life. Ludhiana’s Sarabha Nagar police recorded his statement to lodge an FIR.
ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Ludhiana police have recorded the statement of the kin of the victim to lodge an FIR. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Allegedly harassed by her husband, a 40 year old woman ended her life by jumping in the Sidhwan Canal. Lifeless body of the woman fished out from Doraha near Gurthali bridge on Sunday. The woman had left the house on Saturday following a spat with her husband.

Brother of the woman alleged that the husband of his sister has forced her to end her life. The Sarabha Nagar police recorded his statement to lodge an FIR.

The complainant stated that his sister had married the accused on December 11, 2000, who lives in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. He alleged that soon after the marriage the accused had started harassing her for dowry and often beat her.

On Saturday, after the accused thrashed his sister, she left the house after leaving a suicide note. On Sunday her body was fished out near Gurthali Bridge in Doraha.

ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have recorded the statement of the kin of the victim to lodge an FIR.

