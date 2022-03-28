Ludhiana: Harassed by husband for dowry woman jumps in Sidhwan Canal, dies
Allegedly harassed by her husband, a 40 year old woman ended her life by jumping in the Sidhwan Canal. Lifeless body of the woman fished out from Doraha near Gurthali bridge on Sunday. The woman had left the house on Saturday following a spat with her husband.
Brother of the woman alleged that the husband of his sister has forced her to end her life. The Sarabha Nagar police recorded his statement to lodge an FIR.
The complainant stated that his sister had married the accused on December 11, 2000, who lives in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. He alleged that soon after the marriage the accused had started harassing her for dowry and often beat her.
On Saturday, after the accused thrashed his sister, she left the house after leaving a suicide note. On Sunday her body was fished out near Gurthali Bridge in Doraha.
ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have recorded the statement of the kin of the victim to lodge an FIR.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics