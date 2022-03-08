Ludhiana | Harassed for dowry, married woman attempts suicide
Allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry, a married woman on Monday attempted suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her maternal home in Bangru Mohalla.
The woman was rescued by one of her friends and parents, and later rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Doctors said she was in critical condition.
Division number 3 police have initiated an investigation after being informed. Notably, this is the sixth such incident in the past 18 days when a married woman either ended her life or attempted suicide after being harassed by husband and in-laws.
The victim’s mother said her daughter had married one-and-a-half years ago and she has a five-month-old son. She alleged that soon after the marriage her husband and in-laws started harassing, asking her to bring money and gold from her parents. She also alleged that the accused had never allowed her daughter to meet them. They had intervened in the matter several times to no avail.
“On Sunday night the accused had harassed her again. On Monday morning she telephoned us and asked them to take her along following which her father brought her to the house,” the victim’s mother said.
“She handed over her son to me and went to the first floor of the house stating that she would cook food for all in a while. She hung herself from the ceiling fan. Meanwhile, her friend turned up to the house to see her. She was shocked to see her hanging from the ceiling fan and raised an alarm. We rescued her and rushed her to hospital,” she added.
Sub-inspector Akash Dutt, station house officer at Division number 3 police station said the police will take action after recording the victim’s statement.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
EU lawmakers to push for ban on new 'golden passports', visas for Russians
EU lawmakers say in their report that ending such schemes could have a significant economic impact in some countries. They are therefore proposing the gradual phaseout of golden passport schemes and tight rules for residence arrangements, including much more rigorous checks on applicants.
-
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.