Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ for loan EMI, elderly couple end lives

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 27, 2025 05:28 AM IST

The couple, who had been running a clothing business in Gandhi Nagar, left behind a suicide note blaming bank officials for mentally harassing and humiliating them

Fed up with alleged harassment by bank employees over a delayed loan instalment, a Harbanspura-based couple died by suicide on Thursday by consuming a poisonous substance at their clothing shop in Gandhi Nagar.

They were unable to pay this month’s instalment due to financial hardship. (HT Photo)
They were unable to pay this month’s instalment due to financial hardship. (HT Photo)

The deceased were residents of Harbanspura. The couple, who had been running a clothing business in Gandhi Nagar, left behind a suicide note blaming bank officials for mentally harassing and humiliating them.

According to ADCP-1 Sameer Verma, the couple stated in their note that they had taken a loan from a bank and had consistently paid several instalments. However, they were unable to pay this month’s instalment due to financial hardship.

“The couple alleged that bank employees began to harass and insult them, which pushed them into severe mental distress. Feeling hopeless and humiliated, they ended their lives,” said Verma.

Police have taken the suicide note into custody and launched an investigation into the allegations. “We are verifying the claims mentioned in the note and identifying the bank personnel involved. Appropriate action will be taken after a detailed probe,” the officer added.

Officials further asserted that the bodies have been sent for postmortem for further investigation.

