Ludhiana: Health dept issues advisory as temps soar above 40°C

Following maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for over a week now, the local health department on Thursday issued an advisory regarding precautions needed to stay safe from the soaring heat. On Wednesday the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 43 degrees Celsius. (HT Photo for representation)

Noting that high temperatures can be quite dangerous, especially for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses, the advisory called for taking timely steps to prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps (muscle spasms due to heat), and heatstroke.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave continues in several parts of Punjab and no significant change in temperature is expected for the next few days. On Wednesday the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 43 degrees Celsius.

Things to do

Drink plenty of water. Individuals with epilepsy, heart disease, kidney, or liver conditions should consult their doctor before increasing their water intake. Avoid going out between 11 am and 4 pm unless necessary. While venturing out, cover your head with an umbrella, hat, cap, towel, turban, or any other cloth. To keep your home cool, keep curtains closed and open windows at night for airflow.

Things not to do

Don’t stay in direct sunlight for extended periods. Avoid going barefoot outdoors. Avoid consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, and overly sweet, carbonated drinks (cold drinks), as they can lead to dehydration. The advisory warned against leaving children, the elderly, or pets alone in a parked vehicle.

Heat stress symptoms not to be ignored

Weakness, lethargy, headache, dizziness, cessation of sweating, nausea, restlessness, rapid breathing, or muscle cramps. If you experience any such symptoms, immediately contact your nearest health center. For emergency medical response, call 108, for public health information, call 104, and for the civil surgeon office, Ludhiana, call 0161-2444193.