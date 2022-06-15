Ludhiana: High drama as man protests outside police chief’s office
High drama was witnessed outside the office of police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma after a 55- year- old man took off his shirt and raised slogans to protest against the alleged inaction by the police to find his son, who has been missing since June 13.
The man, identified as Mahinder Singh Romana, a resident of Barota Road, Azad Nagar. said that instead of trying to find his son Sunny Romana (26), who works in a recovery agency, police have been passing the buck and making him run from pillar to post for the past two days.
Mahinder said that his son was carrying around in ₹1 lakh cash to recover a motorcycle and he suspects that his son has been kidnapped .
He said that he first visited Daba police station to report the matter, but the cops were rude to him and asked him to visit Shimlapuri police station, but his grievance was not addressed.
Mahinder said that when he went to meet the police commissioner at his office today, the staff asked him to sit outside. Following this, he started protesting outside the office.
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma learnt about the incident and rushed to the spot. The commissioner said he called the victim to his office and assured him that a search operation has been initiated to locate his missing son. Mahinder said that the commissioner has assured him that action will be taken against the cop who had misbehaved with him.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics