Ludhiana hosiery shop owner producing counterfeit branded clothes in police net

Police arrested a hosiery unit owner for manufacturing and selling clothes using labels of varied brands without authorisation.

The accused, identified as Karan Kochar, a resident of South City, was arrested after the complaint of Anoop Sambhaji Kalop, a regional manager at Althea and Jacobs Company.

After receiving a complaint, police conducted a raid at the accused’s office and confiscated labels of various brands including Hugo Boss, T-Shirts 1150, Boss Hugo 885 among others.

The complainant said he came to know that the accused, who owns Saark Knits on the Chandigarh road, sells T-shirts using the fake labels of the company — Hugo Boss and Superdry.

Investigating the case, sub-inspector Palwinder Singh said a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 63 (infringement of copyright) and 64 (penalties for infringement of copyright) of the Copyright Act has been registered against the accused at the Division no 7 police station.