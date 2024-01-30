Ludhiana: ICAR-CIPHET joins hands with Chattisgarh firm

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (ICAR-CIPHET) joined hands with the Chhattisgarh Minor Forest Produce Federation (CGMFPFed) to conduct a three-day state-level training programme on good storage practices for minor forest produce. Officials of ICAR-CIPHET and Chhattisgarh Minor Forest Produce Federation during an event in Ludhiana. (HT)

The inaugural day, graced by chief guest Anil Rai, MD of CGMFP Federation, witnessed a commitment to elevating the storage standards for forest produce. Rai underscored the pivotal role of effective storage practices in maintaining the quality and market value of minor forest produce. During his address, he released a comprehensive training manual on good storage practices, meticulously prepared by ICAR-CIPHET.

The collaborative effort was highlighted by Hemant Pandey, IFS procurement specialist, who shed light on the joint endeavours between the two organisations. The session proceeded with expert presentations by Sandeep Mann, principal scientist at ICAR-CIPHET, who shared insights into optimal storage practices for minor forest produce. Guru PN followed suit, delving into essential principles of stacking, fumigation, and comprehensive insect management.

The central theme of the training programme revolved around equipping CGMFPFed’s technical staff with the latest knowledge and techniques in secure storage. The programme addressed challenges within the existing infrastructure, ensuring a positive impact on the welfare of forest-dependent communities in Chhattisgarh.