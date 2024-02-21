Ludhiana Improvement Trust official files complaint against residents for illegal axing of trees

Officials from the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) have lodged a complaint at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police station regarding the unauthorised cutting down of trees in Block-E, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, in Ludhiana According to the complaint, a large number of trees in Block-E were allegedly cut down by the park management committee and some unidentified individuals for personal gain. (HT Photo)

Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC), along with other residents of the city, have accused the park management committee of Block-E, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, of chopping down a significant number of trees on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, a large number of trees in Block-E were allegedly cut down by the park management committee and some unidentified individuals on Tuesday and Wednesday for personal gain.

Kapil Arora, a PAC member, said, “No permission was obtained from the LIT for the tree cutting. I personally informed Jaswinder Singh from the horticulture department about the matter via phone and WhatsApp.”

Arora emphasised the importance of tree conservation, citing Article 51A, which obliges citizens to protect trees and the state’s responsibility to ensure their preservation. Arvind Sharma, another resident, lamented the loss of a 30-year-old tree, and lodged a complaint with senior officials urging them to take action against those responsible.

Rajesh Chaudhary, estate officer of LIT, commented, “Residents have axed the trees without any permission and I have filed a complaint to the police officials to take action accordingly.”