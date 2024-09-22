Ludhiana: Industrialist held for firing gunshots after argument with guard

The police on Sunday arrested an industrialist for allegedly firing at least five gunshots in the air following a heated argument with a security guard in his locality, officials said. The police on Sunday arrested an industrialist for allegedly firing at least five gunshots in the air following a heated argument with a security guard in his locality, officials said. (HT File)

They added that the incident took place in Hampton Homes on Chandigarh Road. The accused, Shubham Bansal, who owns a steel unit in the Focal Point area, was reportedly inebriated at the time of the incident. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around 5 am when Bansal returned home after attending a party. As the accused wanted to park his car after arriving at the gated community, the security guard, Harjinder Singh, told him that the parking lot was full.

Bansal had an argument with the guard and then pulled out his licensed gun and fired at least five shots in the air.

The Focal Point police, alerted by the security guard and locals, arrived at the scene and apprehended Bansal. They seized his weapon and collected bullet shells as evidence.

Focal Point station-house officer (SHO) Amandeep Singh Brar said initial investigations suggest Bansal was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

“When he was denied parking space, he became furious and fired shots in the air. We have arrested the accused and confiscated his weapon,” the inspector said.

The inspector added that they plan to write to senior officials to request the cancellation of Bansal’s firearm licence.